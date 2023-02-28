FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

NYSE TECK opened at $40.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

