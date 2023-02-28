FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2026 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $296.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

