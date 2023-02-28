FY2025 Earnings Forecast for HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HORIBA in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $5.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HORIBA’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of HRIBF stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.02.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

