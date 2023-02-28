FY2025 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Increased by Desjardins (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.37. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

DOOO stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.31.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at $34,115,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

