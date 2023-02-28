FY2027 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Opthea in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday.

Opthea Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of OPT stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Opthea has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 16.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

