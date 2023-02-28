G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

GTHX stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976 in the last three months. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

