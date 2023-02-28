Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.2% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 264,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

