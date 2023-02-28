Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BKR opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

