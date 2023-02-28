Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $183.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

