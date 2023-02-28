Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 147,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.1% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 753,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

