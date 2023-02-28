Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.