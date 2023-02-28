Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

