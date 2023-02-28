Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

