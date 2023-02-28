Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 267 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.19.

Shares of SAM opened at $328.20 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.27.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

