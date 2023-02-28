Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.18 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

