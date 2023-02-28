Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of BLK opened at $683.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $728.39 and its 200 day moving average is $686.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

