Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $332.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.11 and its 200-day moving average is $310.46.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

