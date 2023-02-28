Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

