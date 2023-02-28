Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year. The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 240,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

