Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.76.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $178,868.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,809,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,270,187.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,422,531 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

