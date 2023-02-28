Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.7 %
GOOD opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $565.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
