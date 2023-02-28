Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wereldhave shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 3.17% 0.79% 0.30% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $378.86 million 3.91 $12.02 million ($0.09) -158.54 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Global Net Lease and Wereldhave’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Wereldhave, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Wereldhave has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

