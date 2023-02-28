Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GSL stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.46%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.
