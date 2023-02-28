Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 69,036 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

