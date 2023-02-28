GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GMS by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GMS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

