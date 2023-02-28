Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $166.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

