Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 38,941 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.