Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 167,655 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,655 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

