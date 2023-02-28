Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

