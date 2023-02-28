Head-To-Head Review: Invo Bioscience (IVOB) versus Its Competitors

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & Medical Instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Invo Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 -$3.08 million -60.59 Invo Bioscience Competitors $1.13 billion $57.47 million -15.66

Invo Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience Competitors 955 3537 7721 173 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invo Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Invo Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invo Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Invo Bioscience Competitors -1,317.42% -150.88% -26.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invo Bioscience competitors beat Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

