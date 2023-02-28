Head-To-Head Survey: Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) & Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sodexo and Veritec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sodexo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sodexo currently has a consensus target price of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 433.16%. Given Sodexo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sodexo is more favorable than Veritec.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sodexo has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -21.03, suggesting that its share price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sodexo and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sodexo N/A N/A N/A Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sodexo and Veritec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sodexo $23.24 billion 0.60 $764.29 million N/A N/A Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Summary

Sodexo beats Veritec on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure. The company was founded by Pierre Bellon in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

