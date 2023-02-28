Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTG. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Heritage Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

