Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,230 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

