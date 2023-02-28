High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of HLNFF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

