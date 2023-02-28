High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HLNFF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
