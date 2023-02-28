Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion N/A 19.41 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors $905.57 million $156.93 million 12.62

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 2333 12060 13423 309 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 152.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 13.16% 0.47% 2.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts competitors beat Host Hotels & Resorts on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

