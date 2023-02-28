Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given New GBX 610 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.00) to GBX 610 ($7.36) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

