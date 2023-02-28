i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stake Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.56% of i3 Verticals worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.1 %

About i3 Verticals

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

