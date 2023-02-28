IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAA’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE IAA opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAA by 1,056.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of IAA by 5,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,443,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,229,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,812,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

