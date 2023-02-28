IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in IAC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IAC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IAC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IAC

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

