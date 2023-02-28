Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Identiv by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Identiv Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVE shares. Northland Securities cut Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

