IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.22 on Friday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average of $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

