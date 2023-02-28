IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $986.57 million, a PE ratio of -46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. Analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.