Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.
Infinera Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,613 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,155 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Infinera by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,909,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,034 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
