Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ (INFI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
INFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.