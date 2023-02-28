Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ (INFI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

INFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

