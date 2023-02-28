ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

