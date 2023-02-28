INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in INmune Bio by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

