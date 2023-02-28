Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $292.00 at Barclays

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.82.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 4.2 %

PODD opened at $281.94 on Friday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,699.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.24.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.