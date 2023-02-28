Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Raymond James

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

