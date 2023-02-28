Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $459.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $412.62 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.