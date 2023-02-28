Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

