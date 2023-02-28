Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NVTA stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.44.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

